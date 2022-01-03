Generic phone and computer business remote

Many school districts are struggling to keep enough staff in their buildings.

Catasauqua High School announced that it will shift to remote learning for the rest of the week because of staffing shortages.

The superintendent says he is hopeful students will be able to return to the high school next Monday.

The Phillipsburg School District announced plans to switch to virtual learning for the same reason.

The district will close Tuesday and then go all-virtual from this Wednesday until January 14th.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.