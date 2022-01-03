Many school districts are struggling to keep enough staff in their buildings.
Catasauqua High School announced that it will shift to remote learning for the rest of the week because of staffing shortages.
The superintendent says he is hopeful students will be able to return to the high school next Monday.
The Phillipsburg School District announced plans to switch to virtual learning for the same reason.
The district will close Tuesday and then go all-virtual from this Wednesday until January 14th.