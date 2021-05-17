EASTON, Pa. | A Lehigh County man is being held without bail following allegations that he repeatedly sexually assaulted three young girls.
Easton police charged Manuel L. Santiago, of Catasauqua, with rape, indecent assault and related offenses in connection with the alleged attacks that date back to 2015. Authorities filed charges against the 33-year-old on May 4, and he was taken into custody on Friday.
District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned Santiago and denied bail, citing the inability to ensure the safety of children in the community. He’s being held in Northampton County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 28.
In November 2020, Easton police received a report that a young girl told her mother that Santiago had inappropriate contact with her and her sister, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators said the alleged assaults took place in two homes in Easton and one in Catasauqua, and that the victims were known to Santiago.
The first victim alleges that Santiago assaulted her about five times when she was 11 years old. She told investigators that when she tried to speak during the assaults, Santiago allegedly said, “Shh, you are going to get me in trouble,” according to court records.
The second victim detailed for investigators at least five incidents in which Santiago assaulted her between the ages of 12 and 13. In one instance, Santiago allegedly tried to force himself on the victim, who kept using her feet to push him away until he gave up.
While investigating allegations made by the first two victims, authorities learned of a third possible victim. She told police that the assaults took place when she was 9 and 10 years old.
In March 2020, the girl reportedly confronted Santiago and accused him of rape. She alleges that he “looked at her in shock” and said, “I am sorry, I will never do it again.” But the alleged attacks continued until October, according to court records.
Authorities charged Santiago with one count each of rape, statutory sexual assault and child endangerment and three counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of person younger than 13 and corruption of minors, all felonies.