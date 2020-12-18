CATASAUQUA, Pa. - After the Catasauqua Police Department in Lehigh County learned about a school's annual giving tree, they wanted to expand it to the entire community to make sure every kid gets a present this year.
Police officers worked with community leaders to make sure that more than 50 families received gifts for their kids during a time when they're needed the most.
2020 has impacted people throughout the region in many ways.
"COVID hit this borough pretty hard," said Patrick Best, Catasauqua school resource officer.
Catasauqua is right on par with many communities. Families are needing a little extra help for the holidays this year.
School resource officers Jenna Potak and Patrick Best worked with the borough to put together a giving tree.
"We are trying to show the community, because of all the negative with police, that we are not all negative and we can do positive things," Potak said.
The pair is constantly out in the neighborhoods, whether that's sledding with kids or participating in book readings, so they say gift-giving for Christmastime just made sense.
"We see what the need is with our kids on a daily basis. We go into their homes," Best said. "When something like this hits, people shut their doors, and it was the opposite in Catasauqua."
With the help of social media, flyers and bulletin boards, families will now get presents under the tree.
"We got a list from each family of what these kids might be interested in, and once we got the list we would give it to one of the sponsors. They would purchase the gifts and drop them off," Potak said.
Families can go to the police department Friday and Saturday to pick up their gifts.
Jessica Brudnak was one of the first to stop by.
"Now my kids will have some presents under the tree, and I really appreciate it a lot," she said. "The things that they do to help the community is not just what they do on a daily basis, but what they do that they don't have to do, and it's amazing."
Potak and Best also say if there are any gifts not picked up by Saturday, they will personally drive to the homes to make sure every child gets their gift.