CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A trio of ground-shaking booms rattled the town of Catasauqua overnight, Thursday into Friday.
Security cam video from a home on Front Street captured one of the three booms that many residents reported hearing, and feeling, overnight.
Dozens of members of a Catasauqua community group on Facebook have been posting about the mysterious blasts.
Some residents reported feeling their houses shake and feeling "terrified," like they were under attack.
So far, there's no word from officials on where exactly the booms came from and what, or who, caused them.