CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A trio of ground-shaking booms rattled the town of Catasauqua overnight, Thursday into Friday.

Security cam video from a home on Front Street captured one of the three booms that many residents reported hearing, and feeling, overnight.

Dozens of members of a Catasauqua community group on Facebook have been posting about the mysterious blasts.

Some residents reported feeling their houses shake and feeling "terrified," like they were under attack.

So far, there's no word from officials on where exactly the booms came from and what, or who, caused them.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.