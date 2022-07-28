For rent sign renters landlords generic

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Police are looking for more potential victims of an apartment rental scam in Catasauqua.

Someone has been advertising an apartment for rent, taking deposits and then keeping the money, borough police said.

It's happening in the area of the 400 block of Howertown Road and 300 block of Church Street, police said.

Investigators have talked to about 10 victims so far.

Police have a suspect, but no charges have been filed yet, police said Thursday.

Anyone who thinks they have been scammed is asked to contact Catasauqua police at 610-264-0577 or email cwittik@catapd.org.

