An event over the weekend allowed for children to shop with a cop.
On Sunday, families joined officers from the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority for the annual event.
Kids from the Catasauqua School District were selected to participate in the day that included shopping at a local Target store, a pizza party, gift wrapping, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The event has been giving back to the community for six years.
"We started off with about 10 or 12, the first year, families and we worked our way up to 20. Hopefully, next year we can do 30. With the corporate sponsors we have, it really makes it a lot easier to do more families in the future," said Sgt. Steve Gensits, Northampton Airport Authority Police.
The families also received gift cards to Weis Markets and Wegmans.
Sponsors included Target, Lehigh Valley Community Benefit, Phillipsburg-Easton Honda, Home Depot and Mission BBQ.