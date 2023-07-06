The recently reconstituted Lehigh County Redevelopment Authority received an update on the Iron Works redevelopment project during its virtual July meeting Thursday morning.

The Borough of Catasauqua has sought the redevelopment authority's assistance in the disposition and administration of the asset. Redevelopment corporation law permits entities to convey property to a redevelopment authority which, in turn, reviews proposals by prospective developers, eventually arriving at a preferred selection. The Iron Works project is the first for the revitalized redevelopment authority.

The LCRDA believes that the property's successful redevelopment could generate more than $1 million in additional tax revenues each year, new jobs and substantial long-term economic benefits for Catasauqua, according to project consultant Chad Helmer. The project has been previously classified by LCRDA's Chris Gulotta as a "quintessential public-private partnership opportunity."

The borough had an agreement to sell 10.6 acres of the Iron Works lot to the Dunn Twigger Company. However, the deal was terminated last summer.

On Thursday morning, Gulotta said the borough should receive an appraisal report on the property by month's end.

Addressing blight through state funding

In other news, Gulotta also discussed strategies to address blighted properties through demolition or repair. The LCRDA could be an asset to municipalities that do not have, or lack access to, state funding.

Thus, the redevelopment authority could serve as the applicant to acquire Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development funds on their behalf. In turn, LCRDA would receive payment for administrative duties associated with the grant's application.

Gulotta noted three municipalities with this strategy — Whitehall Township, North Whitehall Township and Catasauqua — with a proposed multi-municipal state grant application as the mechanism to acquire the funding.

Finally, the board went into executive session at the meeting's conclusion to discuss a real estate purchase.

The LCRDA was developed originally with five members in 1986. However, because the authority had no projects for several years no appointments were made when board members' terms expired. Recently, though, various Lehigh County municipalities expressed interest in revitalizing LCRA to assist with certain redevelopment projects. Thus, the LCRDA was reconstituted in April by the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners.