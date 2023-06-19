CATASAUQUA, Pa. – The Iron Works committee provided a brief but encouraging update during Monday night's meeting of the Catasauqua Borough Council.

Borough Manager Glenn Eckhart reported that the project is starting to move along quickly and noted in particular the assistance given by the new Lehigh County Redevelopment Authority.

The LCRDA was reconstituted in April by the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners. As its first project, it agreed to take on the Iron Works redevelopment in Catasauqua, which has been floundering for decades.

The purpose of the authority is to help eliminate blighted areas through economically and socially sound redevelopment and to encourage the provision of healthful homes, decent living environments and adequate places for employment in Lehigh County, said LCRDA contracts manager Chris Gulotta.

According to consultant Chad Helmer, LCRDA believes that a successful redevelopment of the property could generate more than $1 million in additional tax revenues each year, new jobs and substantial long-term economic benefits for Catasauqua.

The borough had an agreement to sell 10.6 acres of the Iron Works lot to the Dunn Twiggar Company, but that deal was terminated last summer, according to Helmer.

Eckhart also reported that he was working with a new appraiser and expected to receive an appraisal report within 25 days.

Budget news

Eckhart reported that year to date, the borough's revenues are running ahead of budget while expenses are below budget. He also reported that Standard & Poor's reported that Catasauqua had initiated substantial structural improvements and should report its first break-even year since 2015.

Borough council approved an agreement with iWorQ Systems for a cloud-based computer software system that can help the processing of rental lease agreements and code enforcement and permits. The cost is $8,000 per year, with a startup fee of $5,400.

Stormwater management

Borough council also passed a resolution amending Catasauqua's stormwater management ordinance to address the prohibition of unauthorized non-stormwater discharge erosion and sediment controls. This applies to construction activities involving earth disturbances of 1 acre or more and post-construction stormwater management for new development and redevelopment projects.

Trailer parking

An ordinance restricting unattached truck trailers and all other trailers from parking on public streets was adopted. Specifically, no truck trailer or any type of trailer shall be parked upon any street without having attached thereto a means of mechanical traction constructed or designed for the purpose of pulling or drawing such trailer.

New park

Council approved a resolution requesting a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant of $196,644.10 from the state Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for renovations to Catasauqua Community Park, Candy Cane Park and the creation of an additional park located at the southwest corner of 14th Street and Poplar Street.

Flood mitigation

In addition, borough council adopted a resolution requesting a flood mitigation program grant of $500,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for the installation of new storm drains and road improvements along Walnut Street.