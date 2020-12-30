ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People in Allentown will be able to get free COVID-19 testing every Thursday in January.
The CATE Mobile Response Unit has extended its tour stops with four January events in Allentown, according to a news release from Latino Connection.
The events will take place Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Star Wellness located at 450 Chew Street. Each event will provide COVID-19 testing on-site for people who are showing symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19 while also educating the public on how to stay healthy and safe.
Latino Connection partnered with St. Luke’s University Health Network, Capital BlueCross, Allentown Health Bureau, and Star Wellness to enable the COVID-19 Mobile Response Unit, CATE, to extend its tour stops through January 2021. CATE, which stands for Community-Accessible Testing & Education, focuses on providing testing, education, and resources to people in low-income, vulnerable communities.
The mobile response unit’s tagline is “Sharing knowledge to erase fear,” which it aims to do through widespread community healthcare and health education offered for free and with no insurance required.
CATE’s January Allentown schedule is as follows:
· Thursday, January 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Star Wellness parking lot located at 450 Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18102
· Thursday, January 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Star Wellness parking lot located at 450 Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18102
· Thursday, January 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Star Wellness parking lot located at 450 Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18102
· Thursday, January 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Star Wellness parking lot located at 450 Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18102
The test administered is the nasal swab. Results will be processed in three to five business days and those tested will be contacted directly by phone. All services are available for insured and uninsured people. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times.