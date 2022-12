ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A group providing services to people all across our area has a new office.

People gathered to cut the ribbon and open the new office along West Chew Street in Allentown Friday afternoon.

Catholic Charities helps people facing a variety of issues in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuykill counties.

The agency also operates soup kitchens in Allentown and Pottsville.