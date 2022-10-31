CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday.

The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.

The entrance of the building at 1001 Second St. has been deteriorating, making it more difficult to use the building for funerals and for mass one day a year, according to a news release.

The parish isn't able to raise enough money to cover the costs of building maintenance or repairing the entrance, said Father Eric Gruber, parochial administrator.

All sacred images, furnishings, vessels and altars will be removed and preserved for use by St. John Fisher, and all proceeds from the sale of the building will benefit the church.