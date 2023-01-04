ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "He had a breadth of intellect, he had a depth of soul, he brought clarity to all of his teaching," said Bishop Alfred Schlert with the Diocese of Allentown.

Catholics across the globe are mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

He passed away on Saturday at the age of 95.

Today, he's being remembered in the Catholic community as a scholar and a gentle leader.

"He of course was a professor for a long time before he became a bishop or a cardinal or a pope," said Bishop Schlert.

"He always had the love of teaching to bring the love of Christ, the faith of Christ to so many."

Tens of thousands of people have passed through St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City to get a final glimpse of the pontiff, and to celebrate who he was.

And in the Diocese of Allentown, they wanted to make sure they paid their respects as well.

St. Catherine of Siena Cathedral in Allentown held a vigil for those in the church to commemorate his life and offer up their prayers.

"Tonight we wanted to be here with our bishop and fellow parishioners to celebrate the life and the death of Pope Benedict," said Ellen Amedeo of Allentown.

"It was beautiful, the singing was excellent, and seeing all the priests come was amazing," said Hannah Burke of Schuylkill Haven.

Pope Benedict XVI was loved by many in the Catholic Church, and has left some people holding on to some of his most beloved traits.

"His kindness, his gentleness, and his love," said Amedeo.