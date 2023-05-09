ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Diocese has had a major loss. Retired Bishop Edward Cullen passed away Tuesday. He was 90 years old.

Catholics in the five counties that he served - Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton, and Schuylkill - are mourning their former leader and the impact he had on the institution.

"I think wisdom figures are leaving us, slowly going to God and there's a lot of wisdom that is lost with a person," Allentown's Sacred Heart Priest, Father John Gibbons, said.

Those that knew him personally remember his generous demeanor.

"He is very easy to speak with," Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church Father Stan Moczydlowsk said. "He's very kind, very humble and especially I think in his years since he's retired, he's really had a lot of time to pray and to be able to work on so many things spiritually."

Priests that presided under him recall his quiet yet effective approach to leading the congregations.

"He was not someone just out working the crowds," Gibbons said. "He was someone who was just quietly effective."

"He was never one for the limelight, but he was always there for the people," Moczydlowski said.

Including those outspoken against the Catholic Church.

Cullen served more than a decade, from 1998 to 2009, during some contentious times for the Catholic faith. The Allentown Diocese says he worked to protect those harmed by his associates despite claims that he turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse of children.

Cullen was mentioned in a lawsuit from back in 2018 against a former Nesquehoning priest who was placed back in his church after admitting to the molestation of a child. The diocese says despite the allegations, he worked tirelessly to protect children.

"He enhanced protections for children and young people," the Allentown Diocese's media relations director Matt Kirby said. "He enhanced care for the victims of abuse and he forged bonds of cooperation with law enforcement."

The diocese also said that Cullen was also the first bishop in Pennsylvania to call a meeting of the district attorneys of the five counties that he served. At that meeting, it says he turned over the files of all priests with abuse allegations against them.

Services for former Bishop Cullen will take place next week. Visitation is set for Thursday, May 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held the following day at 11 a.m.