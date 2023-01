ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A car crashed into an Allentown building and the driver ran from police, and it was all caught on camera.

69 News got the video from a witness.

The crash happened at Fourth and Gordon streets. Two people were in the car.

Just moments after the crash, the driver ran off, with police not far behind.

Officers were seen running after him, and assisting the passenger.

Allentown police said they would not release any details Sunday, but plan to do so on Monday.