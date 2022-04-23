WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - The cause of a fire in Northampton County remains under investigation.
Fire officials say they are working to determine a cause of the fire from Friday, but that the extent of the damage is making the investigation difficult.
It happened in 200 block of Industrial Drive in Williams Twp. around 5:30 p.m.
Officials tell 69 News the fire started on one side of two homes attached to each other. The fire destroyed one home, and damaged a house attached to it, fire officials report.
No one was hurt. Several residents were displaced.
It took about two hours to get the fire under control. The fire went to a third alarm before it was brought under control.
This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.