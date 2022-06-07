Tilghman Street Allentown fire
Mike Nester | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire investigators were not able to determine what exactly sparked a huge rowhome fire in Allentown last fall.

The official cause of the blaze in the 1100 block of Tilghman Street on Nov. 11 is being listed as "undetermined," said Capt. John Christopher, with the Allentown Fire Department.

Three alarms were struck after the fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. and tore through several homes.

Everyone made it out safely, though two firefighters sustained minor injuries and a police officer was hurt in a crash while responding to the scene.

The Red Cross was helping more than a dozen people displaced.

