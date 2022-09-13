Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs will close Oct. 2 after 36 years of serving customers in Emmaus.
"The time has come for us to retire," according to a social media post from the restaurant, run by Helen and Gary Cavaluzzo.
"We thank all of you so much for everything, you have been the most loyal customer base any business owner could have asked for. It is very emotional for us as you can imagine," the post said.
The restaurant closed earlier this week for vacation and will reopen Sept. 20. Then, it is down to just two more weeks for the 1328 Chestnut St. landmark.
Fans on Facebook have been chiming in, many customers, and in one case, a former employee: "The best first employer anyone could ask for."
"We will miss you and your lovely family," wrote a customer. "Best pizza in the area," said another, while others mentioned the Beatles theme in the restaurant.
