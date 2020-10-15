PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Lehigh Valley in Allentown seized more than 86,000 unapproved flavored vaping products, worth an estimated $1.72 million, on Wednesday.
The shipment arrived from China on Sept. 18 manifested as “LED lights” and was destined to an address in Northampton County, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. The shipment consisted of 216 boxes that contained 86,000 Alphaa Onee Plus flavored electronic cigarettes. CBP officers detained the shipment and contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA examined the e-cigarettes and determined on Oct. 6 that the shipment violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act as misbranded consumer goods being imported by an unauthorized agent.
In January, the FDA announced an increased enforcement priority of electronic nicotine delivery systems, and in April issued detailed guidance to the industry of these new enforcement priorities that regulate the unauthorized importation of flavored e-cigarettes.