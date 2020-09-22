The CDC is advising against traditional trick-or-treating this year.
It says that activity is high risk, while a one-way, grab-and-go style trick-or-treat style is moderate risk.
The CDC is also advising against indoor costume parties and is suggesting alternatives like a candy-themed scavenger hunt at your own home.
As of right now, Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton still plan on having their trick-or-treat nights.
"I think the danger is probably pretty minimal, especially if everyone socially distances as much as possible and has masks on, but if it's not to be, it's not to be, and I'm okay with that too," said parent Sarah Andrew.
The CDC says costume masks are not a substitute for protective masks, and says they also shouldn't be worn together. It recommends a holiday-themed protective mask instead.