SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Some people could get a COVID-19 booster shot pretty soon.
The FDA has approved a booster for certain age groups, as well as those who are at high risk, and now it waits for final approval by the CDC.
The CDC started a two-day meeting Wednesday that will continue into Thursday to make their own, more specific recommendations about who should get the extra shots and when.
The FDA is giving the green light to senior citizens and others at high risk, saying Pfizer can move forward with offering booster doses.
The CDC will look to make its final recommendation Thursday.
"I suspect, what's going to happen is we will continue to collect data on this cohort, 65 and over, and other people who are made eligible and eventually the agency may walk down the authorization to younger age cohorts," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member.
The CDC will be able to help clarify next steps and fine-tune the specifics behind the booster.
Even if the CDC doesn't give the go-ahead, health care providers can still offer third shots to Pfizer recipients who meet the criteria.
Across-the-board rollout of boosters proposed by the White House was supposed to have started this week, though it could be some time before anything is fully approved.
Either way, the state of Pennsylvania is prepared.
"Vaccine providers are well prepared to start administering booster shots as soon as the CDC gives final approval and issues guidance later this week," said Alison Beam, acting health secretary of Pennsylvania.
With flu season around the corner, some health officials say there are early signs it could be severe. They're recommending flu vaccines, just in case.
"It's better to be prepared. And I think this is the part where humility really is an important part of our science approach," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
As talk focuses on booster shots, health experts are reminding people that there are still plenty that haven't received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
CDC data shows the current pace of vaccinations is the slowest it's been since July. They're continuing to push to get vaccinated.