After the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster last week for people age 65 and older and/or the immunocompromised, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighed in on Friday to expand the approval to additional groups of individuals.
"The CDC took one more step in ensuring that we have millions and millions of people becoming eligible for boosters shots in this country if you've received your Pfizer vaccine," said Dr. Bechara Choucair, White House vaccine coordinator.
People 65 and older, people ages 18 years old and up with underlying medical conditions, nursing home residents, and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems — they can all get a booster 6 months after their second shot.
The CDC director then went one step further and recommended people in jobs that put them at greater risk also get the third shot.
"Many of our frontline workers, essential workers, and those in congregate settings from communities that have already been hardest hit," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
If you fall into any those categories, you may now wonder what to do.
In Pennsylvania, the health department says it has the shots ready go.
Local health departments and St. Luke's said they are still working out the details of how the third shot will be given out but they expect to have a plan next week.
Major pharmacy chains like CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid have said they are ready to start scheduling people who are eligible.
Lehigh Valley Health Network says it will start giving boosters on Monday.
And finally, what if you received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine? It seems you might have a wait a littler longer for that booster.
"We have started to see data from Moderna and J&J about the effectiveness and the safety of the booster shots for both of these vaccines," said Choucair. "The data is looking promising, but we do have to wait until the process plays out."