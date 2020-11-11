Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for friends and family to share food, time, and what they're grateful for. But experts warn it could also contribute to sharing germs.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued guidance for celebrating this year.
The agency advises people to limit gatherings to people that live with you. However, if you plan on having people over, or attending a meal at someone else's house, the agency also has advice for mitigating the chance of possibly spreading the virus.
First, the agency said people that don't live together should stay six feet apart. It also encourages people to eat outside if possible, or open windows if eating indoors.
The agency said people should frequently wash their hands, and use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, when hand washing isn't accessible. The agency also highly emphasizes the importance of mask wearing.
The CDC this week reported that masking protects the mask wearer and people around them. For months, many people have heard something to the tune of "my mask protects you, your mask protects me."
"I think a great way to categorize the increasing changes in recommendations is really based on experience. I don't think it's really changing, I think it's maturing," said Dr. Chris DeFlitch, Chief Medical Information Officer for Penn State Health.
"We have accumulated more and more evidence to say masking is a two-way street, it not only protects the person on the other end, also protects yourself in terms of preventing acquisition of the infection," said Dr. Raghav Tirupathi, Medical Director of Infectious Disease with Keystone Health.
"I don't think we know 100 percent how much protection it offers. We do know it offers protection, it offers it for the people we're around, in terms of us giving the illness to them, it likely offers some protection for us as well," said Dr. Jane Ferry, Chief Medical Director at Grand View Health. "Some of that would depend on the mask itself, the type of mask."
Dr. Debra Powell, chief of the Division of Infectious Disease for Tower Health Reading Hospital, said most people do not need N-95 masks.
"A procedure mask, or surgical masks, or a cotton mask is multi-level is adequate," Powell said.
Powell encouraged people to invest in multi-ply masks and avoid single layer masks. She also noted that masks with exhaust valves should be avoided, because they can release specimens.