The CDC is fine tuning its message about wearing a mask.
"I'm glad that the CDC has finally endorsed what we've already known," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease expert with St. Luke's University Health Network.
For months we've been told that wearing a mask will only serve to protect others, but Jahre says it does far more than that.
"We've also said that if you're wearing a mask that has a tight weave then it will almost certainly give you some protection and protect others," Jahre said.
COVID cases are at an all-time high, and we know droplets in the air is the main cause of spreading. Knowing that wearing a mask can provide you some protection, even if others are not wearing one, does bring some peace of mind.
Dr. Jahre says the type of mask you wear does matter.
"What we're telling people is that if wearing a mask then it should have at least two to three layers. If it's a cloth mask with a single layer it should be a tight weave such as silk or if you're using polypropylene, that's is even better," Jahre said.
Dr. Jahre says those types of masks are easily available and you can even make your own, so if you head out, mask up. You're not just protecting others, you're helping to protect yourself.