The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the quarantine guidelines for people who are exposed to COVID after being vaccinated.
"People that are vaccinated now do not need to quarantine for 90 days after they are fully immune from that vaccine. And what do I mean by that, two weeks after the second dose of that vaccine," said Dr. Peter Ender with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Still unknown however is how long the various vaccines will provide protection from serious illness.
"We find that many individuals that got the vaccine still have high levels of these antibodies three, even six months later," said Dr. Kara Mascitti with St. Luke's.
Health officials say people in vaccine trials are being studied to see when the effectiveness of each vaccine starts to diminish. They say that research will determine whether a booster or a yearly shot will be necessary.
"It also depends on what happens with the variants that we are talking about today. So we know that the vaccine works for the type of virus that we have right now," said Dr. Jennifer Janco with St. Luke's.
Health officials say even with mass vaccinations, there will still be cases of vaccinated people contracting COVID because none of the vaccines are 100 percent effective.
Officials say until all of the unknowns about the virus and the vaccine's impact are answered, social distancing and masking will be the norm.
The CDC is now recommending double masking or wearing a two ply cloth mask over a disposable mask, saying it's 92 percent effective in blocking infectious particles.