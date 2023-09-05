Allentown's Cedar Beach Pool reopens

 

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cedar Beach Pool in Allentown will be open for a few hours this Wednesday and Thursday due to this week's heat.

Cedar Beach Pool will be open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. those two days.

The spray parks at The Old Fairgrounds Playground and Valania Park will be open all week.

Other city pools are closed for the season.

Scroll down for comments if available

Tags

Recommended for you