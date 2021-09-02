SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – An accident investigation had part of Cedar Crest Boulevard closed in Lehigh County Thursday night.
Cedar Crest Boulevard was closed in the 1600 block in both directions, from Office Center Road to Winchester Road.
The South Whitehall Police Department posted a notice around 10 p.m. stating the road would be closed for an extended period of time as an accident investigation is conducted.
Crest Plaza Shopping Center, which houses Target and Weis, is located along the stretch that was closed.
Police did not comment on the accident.