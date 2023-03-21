ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Now that it's officially spring, Memorial Day Weekend isn't too far away.

Mayfair Festival of the Arts is once again returning to Cedar Crest College during the holiday weekend.

It features arts and crafts, food vendors and live music performances from May 26-28.

The Allentown college announced the 2023 main stage performance schedule:

Friday, May 26

4 - 6 p.m. Rogue Diplomats

7 - 10 p.m. Go Go Gadjet

Saturday, May 27

Noon - 2 p.m. The Large Flowerheads

2:45 - 4:45 p.m. Reservoir Hill

5:15 - 6:15 p.m. Moonroof

7 - 10 p.m. Fuzzy Bunny Slippers

Sunday, May 28

Noon - 1:30 p.m. The Buzz

2:15 - 3:45 p.m. The Stefanie Johnson Band

4:30 - 6 p.m. The Wonton Soups

7 - 10 p.m. UUU