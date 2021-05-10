Mayfair at Cedar Crest College announces 2019 performers

 

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cedar Crest College released the performance schedule for this year's Mayfair Festival of the Arts.

Mayfair will be held in person on Cedar Crest College’s campus May 28 to May 30. The fair will feature live performances, an artist market, and food vendors.

Admission to the festival is free. Featured musical acts on the Main Stage sponsored by RCN include Central City Orchestra, Large Flowerheads, Jimmy and the Parrots and GoGo Gadjet.

2021 Mayfair Performance Schedule

Friday, May 28

RCN Main Stage

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Rogue Diplomats

7 p.m.- 10 p.m. Central City Orchestra

Highmark Blue Shield Bandstand Stage

4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. Ben Tyler

5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Tap Ties

Saturday, May 29

RCN Main Stage

12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. The Stefanie Johnson Band

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. The BC Combo

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. The Large Flowerheads

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jimmy and the Parrots

Highmark Blue Shield Bandstand Stage

Noon - 1 p.m. Cedar Crest Alumnae Dance Studio

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tap Ties

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Christina Ward

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Eliza Rush

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Cedar Crest Alumnae Dance Studio

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Supersonic Godfathers

Sunday, May 30

RCN Main Stage

Noon - 1:30 p.m. Erin Kelly

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The Castaway Band

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. The Sofa Kings

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Go Go Gadjet

Highmark Blue Shield Bandstand Stage

Noon - 1 p.m. Cedar Crest Alumnae Dance Studio

1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Miss Maggie Sings!

2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. The Ultra Kings

3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Kendal Conrad

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Billy Bauer Band

2021 festival hours:

Friday, May 28, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, Noon – 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 30, Noon – 10 p.m.

For more information and details on health and safety guidelines, people can visit the Cedar Crest College website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.