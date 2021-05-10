ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cedar Crest College released the performance schedule for this year's Mayfair Festival of the Arts.
Mayfair will be held in person on Cedar Crest College’s campus May 28 to May 30. The fair will feature live performances, an artist market, and food vendors.
Admission to the festival is free. Featured musical acts on the Main Stage sponsored by RCN include Central City Orchestra, Large Flowerheads, Jimmy and the Parrots and GoGo Gadjet.
2021 Mayfair Performance Schedule
Friday, May 28
RCN Main Stage
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Rogue Diplomats
7 p.m.- 10 p.m. Central City Orchestra
Highmark Blue Shield Bandstand Stage
4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. Ben Tyler
5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Tap Ties
Saturday, May 29
RCN Main Stage
12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. The Stefanie Johnson Band
2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. The BC Combo
4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. The Large Flowerheads
7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Jimmy and the Parrots
Highmark Blue Shield Bandstand Stage
Noon - 1 p.m. Cedar Crest Alumnae Dance Studio
1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tap Ties
2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Christina Ward
3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Eliza Rush
4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Cedar Crest Alumnae Dance Studio
5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Supersonic Godfathers
Sunday, May 30
RCN Main Stage
Noon - 1:30 p.m. Erin Kelly
2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The Castaway Band
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. The Sofa Kings
7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Go Go Gadjet
Highmark Blue Shield Bandstand Stage
Noon - 1 p.m. Cedar Crest Alumnae Dance Studio
1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Miss Maggie Sings!
2:30 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. The Ultra Kings
3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Kendal Conrad
5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Billy Bauer Band
2021 festival hours:
Friday, May 28, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 29, Noon – 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 30, Noon – 10 p.m.
For more information and details on health and safety guidelines, people can visit the Cedar Crest College website.