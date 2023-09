ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Friday's a big day for Cedar Crest College in Allentown.

The school is marking its 156th anniversary with its annual "Founding Day" celebration.

The event kicked off Friday afternoon with a reception and remarks from staff members and Cedar Crest's president, who launched Founding Day back in 2020.

She said the day is not only about looking forward to opportunities ahead but taking time to honor the past.

"By pausing to honor the grit, determination and sense of justice that led to the founding of a college for women in a church basement, we renew our commitment to this mission, which is needed today more than ever," said Cedar Crest College President Elizabeth Meade.

Officials are also cutting the ribbon on the newly renovated and renamed "Narrows Communications and Humanities Center."

Cedar Crest was founded in 1867.