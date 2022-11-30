ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cedar Crest College is making some athletic renovations thanks to money from the state.

The Allentown school will be using a $1 million grant to convert its grass softball field into an all-year, all-weather turf field with lighting, Cedar Crest said in a news release Wednesday.

The new turf field will help with drainage issues and allow for play in inclement weather.

The money comes from Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), and is part of $7.5 million in funding secured for Allentown projects by state Sen. Pat Browne, and state Reps. Peter Schweyer and Mike Schlossberg.