ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cedar Crest College and Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital are partnering on a new incentive they hope helps with recruitment and retention - discounted tuition for rehab employees, their spouses, and their dependents.

"We all know that there is a gap, right, there's a serious shortage in the health care industry and we're really hoping this scholarship will help to fill that gap," said Cedar Crest College President Elizabeth Meade.

The discount is at least 60 percent, which is around $26,000 a year.

Meade says interest in health care fields is increasing again, but cost is still one of the greatest obstacles. Adult undergraduate and graduate programs are also eligible for a 25% per-credit discount.

"One of the things that we know from talking to our good friends at Good Shepherd is that they have shortages of nurses and occupation therapists, but they also need people in their business office and in the communications and marketing departments so it is not only for nurses," Meade said.

"100,000 nurses left nursing during COVID across the country. So this is a wonderful opportunity to retain our staff and support the growth and development of our health care workers," said Jeanne Dzurenko, Senior VP and Chief Nursing Officer at Good Shepherd.

Good Shepherd says staffing has improved since COVID, but there are still trouble areas, like night shift.

Statewide, around 30% of nursing positions are vacant.

"With the rate of inflation and the rate of mortgage rates continuing to increase, this really helps our employees who want to pursue higher education but also their spouses and dependents," Dzurenko said.

"We know at CCC our community, the Lehigh Valley benefits from an educated workforce," Meade said.