Dr. Elizabeth Meade, president of Cedar Crest College, stopped by virtually Saturday morning to talk about the test, which offers high school students a chance to win a four year scholarship with the college.
"Students have been taking the test all week long. Today (Saturday) will be the exciting reveal of our top 25 winners," Dr. Meade says. "That top winner will get four years of full tuition scholarship."
100 students across the country completed the test.
Our 69 News Sunrise team, Bo and Julia, took their very own version of the test live on air. Watch the full video attached.