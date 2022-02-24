ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A college in our area is helping to blaze a trail in the world of women's athletics. Cedar Crest College has announced a new varsity sport. School officials say it will give student athletes the ability to pursue a sport with deep ties to the Lehigh Valley.
"Since we made the announcement, I've received emails from current students that are interested in wrestling," Allen Snook, the Director of Athletics, Wellness & Recreation at Cedar Crest College, tells 69 News.
Cedar Crest College is the first college or university in the Lehigh Valley to sponsor an NCAA women's wrestling program.
The program will be just the 115th of its kind in the country and Cedar Crest will be just the second women's college in an exclusive group.
"Being in that small group of 115, at Cedar Crest we've been around for 155 years. We've been the first for a lot of things, especially in the Lehigh Valley, for us this is a monumental decision," Snook notes.
The Falcons will compete in the Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association, as women's wrestling gets closer to becoming a full NCAA sport.
"If you're from the Lehigh Valley you know it's a historically rich wrestling area. There is more opportunity at the high school club level for female wrestlers than there is at the college level," Snook says. "For us it's giving those students an opportunity to continue that passion for wrestling, that competition."
This will be the 11th varsity sport offered at Cedar Crest. The program will start intercollegiate open tournament competition this fall and begin full dual meet competition in the fall of 2023.
"The real push is for us to continue to be at the forefront of women's opportunities," Snook adds.