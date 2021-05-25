Cedar Crest College generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Cedar Crest College will partner with St. Luke’s University Health Network to support the safe return of Mayfair and provide COVID vaccines, officials state.

Vaccines will be provided to those with scheduled appointments on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 from 1 - 4 p.m. on the festival grounds of Cedar Crest College, according to the college's press release.

St. Luke’s, the official health partner of Mayfair, will be administering 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and will have schedulers present for attendees to schedule alternate vaccine appointments, sources say.

“We are grateful to be celebrating Mayfair in person, and we want to further serve our community by providing festival-goers with an opportunity to be vaccinated while they are here," said Audra Kahr, chair of the Mayfair committee and CFO/COO at Cedar Crest. "St. Luke’s University Health Network has worked closely with the college throughout the pandemic and have provided constant support and medical advice. I am so proud to partner with them on this initiative.”

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-866- STLUKES, or scheduling information is also available on their website.

