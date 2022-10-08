ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- October is Down Syndrome Awareness month, and the Lehigh Valley is showing their support.

"This is a great way to get back into the same community we like to serve," Sonia Babar said.

Families in the Down Syndrome community spent their Saturday afternoon at Cedar Crest College for the Down Syndrome Buddy Walk.

It's run by the Down Syndrome Center in Eastern Pennsylvania.

"We have characters, food trucks, we have family teams that are popping their tents and celebrating with snacks," said Kerri Didario, executive director of Eastern PA Down Syndrome Center.

So we stopped by some of those tents to meet the families who have a loved one with Down Syndrome.

"Cameron is three months old and diagnosed with Down Syndrome," said Marlee Ludovici. "We're here today with our family and friends to support him and have a fun afternoon."

"The community is here, we grow up with them, she's growing up with them," Carrie Gross said. "This is our extended family."

We even talked to some of the participants, including the Grand Marshal.

"Yes. And I'm so excited to be here," said Ashley.

"We got new t shirts," said Jessica.

What's your favorite part about being here?

"The food," said Brian.

Now the team behind this event says they've hit a record high of participants this year.

If you'd like to get involved with next years event, here is the link with how you can do that.