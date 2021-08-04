SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owner of Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom, reported second quarter 2021 results Wednesday. It wasn’t your usual corporate announcement of quarterly results.
The company advised that, given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on park operations in both 2021 and 2020, results for the second quarter and six-month periods are not directly comparable. That’s putting it mildly.
For instance, for the second quarter ended June 27, 2021, net revenues totaled $224 million versus $7 million for the second quarter of 2020.
The simple fact is that, in 2020, the pandemic hit Cedar Fair like a nuclear bomb. Now, the company is picking up the pieces and they believe that, thus far, they are doing it pretty well.
“With all parks now open, guests are enjoying another FUN-filled season at our parks, and we are seeing strong demand across our portfolio of properties,” said Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “Our team did an excellent job of managing through early-season headwinds, allowing us to return most park operations to full capacity without the need for guests to make reservations.”
“As park restrictions have been relaxed and capacity expanded,” Zimmerman added, “attendance is now approaching 2019 levels, particularly on our busiest days.”
The company says it also took decisive actions to mitigate the effects of labor shortages, attracting thousands of seasonal employees to bridge the gap in its workforce and allowing Cedar Fair to resume more normal operating schedules at most of its parks.
Second Quarter 2021 Results
This year, all Cedar Fair parks opened for the season on various dates in May except for Canada’s Wonderland, which remained closed through the entire first half of the year due to local COVID-19 restrictions and reopened for the first time on July 5, 2021.
In 2021, operating days in the second quarter totaled 393, excluding the culinary festival at Knott’s Berry Farm. This compared to 39 total operating days in the second quarter of 2020. For the six-month period, the company had 393 total operating days in 2021 compared to 129 operating days in 2020.
The increase in net revenues from $7 million to $224 million was attributable to a 354-operating-day increase in the period, resulting in a 3.4 million-visit increase in attendance. Meanwhile, in-park per capita spending in the quarter totaled $55.94, representing high levels of guest spending across all key revenue categories, and out-of-park revenues increased $35 million due to the earlier opening of the parks, as well as the revenue contribution of the Knott’s Berry Farm culinary festival in the current period.
The company’s operating loss for the second quarter totaled $38 million, compared with an operating loss of $142 million for the second quarter of 2020.
In the second quarter of 2021, a benefit for taxes of $11 million was recorded to account for publicly traded partnership taxes and federal, state, local and foreign income taxes, compared to a benefit for taxes of $37 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in benefit for taxes was attributable to the larger prior-period pretax loss from the company’s corporate subsidiaries, as well as benefits from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The second quarter net loss was $59 million, or $1.04 per diluted LP (Limited Partnership) unit. This compares to a second quarter 2020 net loss of $133 million, or $2.35 per diluted LP unit.
Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), which management believes is a meaningful measure of the company’s park-level operating results, increased 102%, or $86 million, to $2 million for the 2021 second quarter, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $85 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact of COVID-19-related park closures in 2020, and the related improvement in attendance, per capita spending, and out-of-park revenues from the reopening parks in 2021.
As of June 27, 2021, the Cedar Fair had cash on hand of $293 million and $359 million available under its revolving credit facility, net of $16 million of letters of credit, for total liquidity of $652 million. This compares to $631 million of total liquidity at the end of the first quarter.
Cedar Fair said it commenced its Business Optimization Program earlier this year with the goal of improving the guest experience, producing sustainable cost savings, and creating incremental value for unitholders. The company expects its optimization efforts to generate an incremental $50 million in annual run-rate benefit over the next two to three years once fully executed and the business has returned to historical attendance levels under normal operating conditions.
Looking ahead, “We are seeing strong consumer confidence across our markets,” Zimmerman added, “creating a tailwind in terms of guest purchasing power and enabling us to build momentum as we approach our busiest period of the year. Guest spending started off strong this year and has continued to increase in recent weeks, similar to the trends we saw at parks that reopened during 2020."
“Our business intelligence team has done an outstanding job of dynamically pricing into the robust demand environment both at the gate and within the parks, and we continue to offer additional opportunities for guests to enhance their experience with each visit. Together, all of these initiatives have successfully pushed in-park per capita spending to record levels through July.”
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership based in Sandusky, Ohio. The company owns and operates 13 amusement parks, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.