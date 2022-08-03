Business for Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, the owner of Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom, usually starts to gear up in the fiscal second quarter and this year was no exception. Of course, 2021 was an exception – negatively – but the pandemic ruined many companys’ financial reports that year.

In the first quarter of 2022, Cedar Fair’s liquidity posed a potential problem but the company recovered well this quarter, increasing liquidity from $284 million to $319 million, thanks to a $75 million increase in cash on hand.

The company reported a record 3.2 million season passes sold for the 2022 season and, combined with strong bookings at its resort properties, these metrics support a robust outlook for Cedar Fair’s busiest stretch ahead.

Separately Wednesday the company announced its updated capital allocation strategy, including the declaration of a cash distribution of $0.30 per limited partner (LP) unit payable on Sept. 15, 2022, to unitholders of record as of Aug. 31, 2022, and the Board’s authorization to repurchase up to $250 million of Cedar Fair units.

Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman, said in a statement, “The strength and pace of our recovery post-pandemic, supported by our strong first-half operational performance, has allowed us to deliver strong financial results and advance our key strategic priorities. Since resuming full-park operations, we have generated significant free cash flow that has allowed us to pay down the equivalent of 75% of the debt we incurred during the pandemic, continue to reinvest in our parks and resort properties to further enhance the guest experience, and put in place a capital allocation strategy focused on returning capital to unitholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Because 2021 and 2020 were such unusual years, Cedar Fair compares results with 2019, its last normal year, in addition to prior year results in 2021. Compared to 2021, this year Cedar Fair crushed it, but results are more mixed when compared to 2019. Also, 2022 results compared to 2019 show the effects of inflation.

Attendance totaled 7.8 million guests, an increase of 4.4 million guests from the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, attendance declined by 654,000 guests, or 8%. In-park per capita spending in 2022 was a record $59.52, a 6% increase from the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, in-park per capita spending increased 26%, driven by double-digit percentage increases across all key revenue categories.

Second quarter 2022 out-of-park revenues were a record $60 million, representing a $19 million increase from the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, out-of-park revenues increased by $10 million, or 21%.

Net revenues for the second quarter ended June 26 totaled a record $509 million, an increase of $285 million from the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, net revenues increased by $73 million, or 17%.

Net income was $51 million, an increase of $110 million from the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, net income decreased by $13 million. Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization) totaled $171 million, an increase of $169 million from the second quarter of 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, adjusted EBITDA increased by $7 million, or 5%.

First Seven Months 2022 Highlights

“While demand for our parks is foundational to our success, one of our primary objectives is to drive revenue growth by optimizing both attendance and guest spending levels,” said Zimmerman. “By strategically investing in our business and broadly elevating the guest experience, we have achieved new highs for in-park per capita spending and out-of-park revenues, resulting in record net revenues through the first seven months of the year.”

Attendance for the first seven months of the year totaled 15.4 million guests, an increase of 6.8 million guests from the comparable period in 2021. Compared to the same seven-month period in 2019, attendance declined by 1.0 million guests, or 6%.

In-park per capita spending for the seven months was a record $60.76, a 2% increase from the comparable seven-month period in 2021. Compared to the first seven months of 2019, in-park per capita spending increased 25%.

Out-of-park revenues for the seven-month period were a record $125 million, a $33 million increase from the comparable period in 2021. Compared to the same seven-month period in 2019, out-of-park revenues increased by $20 million, or 19%. Through the end of July, sales of all-season products, including all-season dining and all-season beverage, continued to pace well ahead of the previous record established for the sale of season pass add-on products.

For the seven-month period ended July 31, 2022, preliminary net revenues totaled a record $1.03 billion, an increase of $441 million from the comparable seven-month period in 2021. Compared to the seven-month period ended Aug. 4, 2019, net revenues increased by $152 million, or 17%.

Zimmerman concluded, “With the momentum we’ve established over the first half of the year, combined with more than three million season passes in the hands of our guests for the first time ever and strong occupancy trends at our resort properties, we are well positioned for a solid finish to the year. Our strong performance over the trailing 12 months gives us the financial strength and flexibility to expedite our strategic priorities and significantly strengthen the core of our enterprise.”

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership based in Sandusky, Ohio. The company owns and operates 13 amusement parks, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.