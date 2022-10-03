Cedar Fair L.P., the owner of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, has added two board members with experience in the travel and tourism industry.

The new directors are Michelle McKinney Frymire, former chief executive officer of CWT (known earlier as Carlson Wagonlit Travel) and Jennifer Mason, global officer, treasurer and risk management for Marriott International.

Two board members who have served since 2012 are leaving: Debra Smithart-Oglesby, president of O&S Partners, and Lauri M. Shanahan, former chief administrative officer of Gap Inc.

"Combined, Michelle and Jennifer bring to Cedar Fair more than 40 years of executive leadership and senior management experience in the travel, leisure and hospitality industries," Cedar Fair Chairman Daniel Hanrahan said in a statement.

Frymire has experience with CWT, U.S. Risk Insurance Group, Service King Collision Repair Centers. She held various roles for The Service Master Cos. She also worked for American Airlines, Continental Airlines, Delta Airlines and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

Mason oversees global capital markets, financial strategy and capital allocation, financial risk management and global capital transactions at Marriott International.

Cedar Fair is based in Sandusky, Ohio. It owns and operates Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township and 12 other properties in the U.S. and Canada.

Cedar Fair is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUN. It last traded at $41.15.