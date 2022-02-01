Cedar Fair LP, the owner of Dorney Park, said Tuesday it has received an unsolicited bid from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.
Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair bought the South Whitehall Township park in 1992.
Cedar Fair has been involved in potential acquisition talks before but remained independent. Cedar Fair partnership units, which trade as FUN on the New York Stock Exchange, rose after it disclosed the SeaWorld bid. The units were trading at $55.06, up 11%, at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday. Shares of Orlando, Florida-based SeaWorld were up 35 cents to $59.93.
Cedar Fair had little to say, beyond disclosing the bid. It did not say what SeaWorld offered.
"Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, the Cedar Fair board of directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its unitholders," according to a corporate statement.
Owners of Cedar Fair units do not need to take any action at this time, the company said. Cedar Fair has retained Perella Weinberg Partners as its financial adviser.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp. bid $4 billion in cash and stock for Cedar Fair in 2019, according to Reuters. Cedar Fair rejected the offer.
SeaWorld Entertainment has 12 theme parks. The company was criticized for its treatment of killer whales, or orcas, in the 2013 documentary film "Blackfish."