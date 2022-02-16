SANDUSKY, Ohio – Well, that romance didn’t last very long.
As reported Tuesday evening, Orlando, Florida-based SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. confirmed that its offer to acquire Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, owner of Dorney Park and Wild Water Kingdom, had been rejected. The unsolicited offer was announced by Cedar Fair February 1. Terms were not revealed at that time.
The brief courtship didn’t merit a single word of comment in Cedar Fair’s Wednesday morning press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results. Cedar Fair’s ownership units were down 6% in Wednesday morning trading.
According to Reuters, Cedar Fair Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman said the company had first received a $60-per-share offer, which SeaWorld later informally raised to $63. Cedar Fair then rejected the revised bid, which had valued it at $3.58 billion. Speaking to analysts during the earnings webcast, Zimmerman said, “the board and outside advisors determined the offer was not in the best interests of our unit holders. With regard to the SeaWorld proposal, we will have no further comments at this time.”
In a statement, Sea World commented, “We confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction.”
Meanwhile, Cedar Fair had some positive business results to report, despite still losing money. Considering the devastation that Covid-19 brought to the entertainment industry in 2020, the 2021 results show a greatly improved picture. To offer more informative comparisons, some of the highlights for 2021 below are compared to pre-pandemic 2019.
During 2021, the Company’s parks had 1,765 operating days compared to 2,224 operating days in 2019. Net revenues for 2021 totaled $1.34 billion compared with $1.47 billion for 2019, driven by:
· Attendance that approximated 70% of 2019 levels (85% on a comparable operating day basis)
· Record in-park per capita spending of $62.03, representing a 28% increase over 2019 in-park per capita spending of $48.32, with double-digit increases across all key revenue categories;
· Out-of-park revenues of $168 million, which was comparable to 2019 levels.
Cedar Fair reported a net loss for 2021 of $49 million, and adjusted EBITDA(Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) of $325 million, compared with net income of $172 million and adjusted EBITDA of $505 million for 2019.
Through early February, sales of 2022 season passes and all-season products are pacing ahead of the then record pace set for the sale of 2020 season pass products.
CEO Comments
“We are extremely pleased with our 2021 results, particularly given the level of uncertainty with which we entered the year and the ongoing headwinds of the pandemic,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “Our key strategic initiatives focused on broadening and enhancing the guest experience are clearly resonating with consumers. As a result, we produced revenues over the second half of 2021 that outpaced the record revenues of the comparable six-month period in 2019 by 14%, an increase of more than $130 million.”
Operating Results
The coronavirus pandemic had a material impact on park operations in both 2021 and 2020. All but one of Cedar Fair’s parks opened for the 2021 season on various dates in May. Canada’s Wonderland, which remained closed through the entire first half of the year due to local COVID-19 restrictions, reopened for the first time on July 5, 2021, under capacity limitations. In 2020, full-park operations of Knott’s Berry Farm, as well as abbreviated operations of the two Schlitterbahn water parks, had begun prior to the suspension of all park operations on March 14, 2020.
The company was able to resume partial operations at eight of its 13 properties beginning in mid-June 2020, while two additional parks reopened on weekends in November and December of 2020. Operating days in 2021 totaled 1,765 compared to 487 operating days in 2020, resulting in a 16.9 million-visit increase in attendance and a $101 million increase in out-of-park revenues, including our resort properties. In-park per capita spending in 2021 totaled a record $62.03, driven by increases in guest spending across all key revenue categories, particularly admissions, food and beverage, and extra-charge attractions
Operating costs and expenses in 2021 totaled $1.03 billion, compared with $484 million for 2020. And the company’s operating income for 2021 totaled $148 million, compared with an operating loss of $572 million for 2020.
Cedar Fair reported a net loss for 2021 totaling $49 million, or $0.86 per diluted L.P. (Limited Partner) unit, which compares with a net loss of $590 million, or $10.45 per diluted LP unit, in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, which management believes is a meaningful measure of the company’s park-level operating results, totaled $325 million for 2021, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $302 million for 2020. The $627 million increase in adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact of COVID-19-related park closures in 2020, and the related increases in attendance, in-park per capita spending, and out-of-park revenues from the reopening of parks in 2021
“Our strong 2021 performance gives us the financial flexibility to continue rapidly deleveraging our balance sheet while investing in high-return organic initiatives,” continued Zimmerman. “In fact, with a strengthened balance sheet, we’re increasingly confident that Cedar Fair will be able to reinitiate a unitholder distribution by the third quarter of 2022, if not sooner.”
Outlook
“After successfully maneuvering through the most unpredictable environment in the Company’s history, I have never been more confident in the team’s ability to continue to successfully execute regardless of the challenges we face,” said Zimmerman. “While we anticipate the labor market will remain challenging for the foreseeable future, the intelligent pricing and labor rate management strategies we activated position us to mitigate these headwinds and continue delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests.”
Zimmerman added, “We are focused on continuing to advance our strategic initiatives in 2022, including investing more than $200 million in new attractions and entertainment offerings, as well as the completion of several resort renovation projects that were delayed over the last two years. With a strong balance sheet, we also maintain the flexibility to continue to expand our park offerings and develop new revenue centers, and technology enhancements, such as cashless parks, touch-free transactions, and labor management tools, all aimed at improving the guest experience and creating a more nimble, efficient, and cost-effective operating model.”
Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership based in Sandusky, Ohio. The company owns and operated 13 amusement parks, along with two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels. It also operates an additional theme park under a management contract. Its parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.