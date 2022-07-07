Dorney Park generic
 
Cedar Fair LP, owner of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, reported preliminary record revenue of $704 million through July 4 today.
 
"We are well positioned to continue to drive record performance through the balance of the 2022 season," Richard A. Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer of the entertainment company, said in a statement.
 
Revenue is up $117 million, or 20%, over the comparable period in 2019. Cedar Fair is not comparing this year's numbers to 2020 or 2021 results because the Covid-19 pandemic reduced revenue in those two years. The pandemic and restrictions on travel have eased, and travel is surging worldwide.
 
"We are seeing attendance in line with expectations, driven largely by our season passes, which represent more than 60% of our year-to-date attendance," Zimmerman said. 
 
The revenue increase was driven by higher spending per visitor, which is up 26% to a record $59.52. One negative for Cedar Fair has been in group sales, which have not bounced back fully. 
 
The Cedar Fair statement did not comment specifically on Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township.
 
The company will provide a financial performance update in early August, when it reports its second-quarter financial results.
 
Earlier this year, Cedar Fair rejected an acquisition bid from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.
 
Cedar Fair, based in Sandusky, Ohio, owns and operates 11 amusement parks. four outdoor water parks and resorts with more than 2,300 rooms, plus more than 600 recreational vehicle sites. 
Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUN and closed Wednesday at $46.66. The company's market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times price) is about $2.66 billion.
In the last 52 weeks, Cedar Fair has traded as high as $62.56 per share and as low as $37.78.
******
Statement

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you