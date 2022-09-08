Cedar Fair LP, the parent company of Dorney Park, reported Thursday record revenue of $1.37 billion through Labor Day.

Spending per visitor touched $61.11, according to a company statement, and revenue from off-park sources such as hotels was $163 million.

Through Labor Day, Cedar Fair's 15 parks had attracted 20.5 million people as the company bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cedar Fair is looking forward to fall guests as it seeks to generate revenue beyond the peak summer season.

“We are very pleased with our record results and expect continued outperformance driven by our extremely popular Halloween celebrations, which are set to debut in just a few short weeks,” said Richard A. Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer, in the statement.

Zimmerman said bad weather created a challenge in some markets, particularly over Labor Day weekend. The two months between July Fourth and Labor Day still met expectations despite the weather challenge, he said.

Thursday's statement did not break out specific numbers for Dorney Park, but good news for Dorney is good news for South Whitehall Township, its host community. The township assesses an entertainment tax on Dorney. Revenue from that tax dipped during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, Cedar Fair rejected a takeover bid from SeaWorld Entertainment Corp. Reuters reported that the bid topped out at $63 per share, valuing the company at $3.6 billion.

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair is a limited partnership and is traded in units, not shares. It was trading at about $50 per unit before the takeover bid and then jumped over $60. The units have declined since the February acquisition attempt.

The unit price closed Wednesday at $41.84. In the last 52 weeks, it has traded as high as $62.56 and as low as $37.78.