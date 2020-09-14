LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - An assisted living facility in the Lehigh Valley is beginning to gradually accept visitors, with restrictions in place.
Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation gradually began to accept visitors at the Allentown campus Monday, according to a news release from Lehigh County.
The facility's Fountain Hill campus will begin accepting visitors Friday as long as the facility does not report any new cases of COVID-19, the county said. The new protocol marks the beginning of Step 2 of the Cedarbrook visitation plan, which is designed to be a very cautious and gradual process. The county says rules and guidelines are subject to change at any time for the safety of Cedarbrook residents.
Current regulations from the state and federal governments say one new case of COVID-19 shuts down visitation for up to 28 days after each case.
All potential visits must be scheduled by a social worker during the allotted timeframe prior to each visit. Visitation hours will be 9 am. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday with the last visit to be held at 4 p.m. Emergency visits can be scheduled at a mutually agreeable time depending on the circumstance.
Scheduling will be coordinated based on a resident’s unit and schedule. Each residential unit will be assigned a day of the week for visits. Visit times will be scheduled on the hour and will last for 30 minutes. Visits can be split into 2 to 15 minute intervals to accommodate up to four visitors.
At this time, visitation will occur in designated areas outside in the courtyards between C & D Wings at the Allentown campus and the Main Courtyard at the Fountain Hill campus in step two of the re-opening plan. In the case of inclement weather, visits will happen indoors in the family room at Allentown and the main dining room at Fountain Hill.
Tables placement is used to ensure at least six feet between residents and visitors, and Cedarbrook staff will monitor all visits to ensure compliance with safety measures.
Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times during each visit. Residents will be wearing surgical or cloth masks while the facility will provide specialized masks to visitors. Temperature checks, risk factor screening, and a statement indicating one understands the guidelines are required upon signing in. The area is thoroughly sanitized following each visit.