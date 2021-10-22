ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new addition to a decades-old Allentown senior center is taking shape.

Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation broke ground Friday morning on what will be a new wing for the facility.

A 145,000-square-foot, four-story L-shaped structure is planned for the spot.

It will accommodate 240 residents.

Planning for the new wing started four years ago, but was interrupted by the pandemic.

"We were built back in the early 1900s, so we're getting with the times and really making it special for our residents to have a home that is worth calling home," said Jenn Szakacs Strohl, with Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation.

Officials say the new wing will complement future upgrades to Cedarbrook's "D" wing, which was built in 1970. 

