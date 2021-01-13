SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Wednesday is an exciting day at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, as the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations is being administered.
Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong joined residents and staff at the South Whitehall Township facility in getting their first shot.
"I feel great. I am ready to go dancing," he said. "This was the least painful shot I've ever had."
All 330 residents and more than 400 staff members will be given the option of getting the vaccine.
The first round will be distributed over the next three days, followed by the second round in 21 days. A third set of dates is set for the end of February for those who choose to wait until the second series.
"We are partnered with Walgreens, who is contracted with the federal government to provide immunizations to nursing home residents and staff all around the country," said Jason Cumello, nursing home administrator.
Visitation at Cedarbrook is currently suspended, though right now there are no COVID-positive patients.
Cumello says it's important for those who are able to get the dose to take the opportunity to receive it, but he does understand the hesitation.
"It's been tough on healthcare workers. It's actually been brutal, and it's difficult to build that trust who have gone through hell since March of last year," he said.
County Commissioner Dan Hartzell says Lehigh County is lucky to be a part of these early vaccinations.
"This is nothing new. We are panic mode from pandemic, and I understand that, but listen to the science and medical community. It's safe and it's the way out," he said.
Cedarbrook Fountain Hill also plans to roll out vaccinations at their location as well.