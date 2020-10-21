ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An assisted living facility in the Lehigh Valley says it will soon install technology aimed at protecting residents and staff from COVID-19.
Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation said it is investing in UV-C Air disinfecting units known as the GermZone 100UV. Lehigh County and Cedarbrook will place a mountable plug-in UV-C system in every residential room and a variety of common areas at both Cedarbrook campuses. For installation, the units simply plug into a standard outlet and can be mounted on the wall, according to a news release from Lehigh County.
Delivery and installation will begin over the upcoming weeks. The county bought the technology from Advanced IAQ Solutions, Inc., a Lehigh Valley company. More than 400 units were ordered for both facilities with the potential of more to be ordered in the near future.
The purchase comes as the CDC announced the potential dangers of airborne transmission for COVID-19.
“The recent news from the CDC regarding potential airborne transmission of COVID-19 affirmed the decision we made last month to invest in UV-C technology,” said Cedarbrook Administrator Jason Cumello. “It has been challenging to sift through all the articles and studies out there trying to decide what is real. We have noticed that science has moved the major emphasis away from surface contact transmission and now more heavily stresses droplet and potentially airborne based transmission. We felt that UV-C air disinfection is the best most immediate improvement that we can make for our residents and staff.”