BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a warm Christmas celebration in Bethlehem where a Christmas in July event kicked off. 

The event is taking place in the city's historic downtown district. Participating stores decked their windows with holiday décor as part of a friendly competition.

Visitors can vote for their favorite display using QR codes placed in each window.

The summer Christmas celebration runs through July 25th with fun winter-themed events all month long.

Other events include a snowball scramble, selfie with an Elfie for a chance to win a prize and Santa is in Town on July 23rd. 

