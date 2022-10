ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The 23rd annual Lehigh Valley Buddy Walk takes place on Saturday, October 8th at Cedar Crest College.

The walk celebrates National Down Syndrome Awareness Month (October) and helps raise awareness.

The walks are staggered, with the first group stepping off at 2 p.m.

Funds raised at the Buddy Walk help to provide medical care and emotional support to families and individuals influenced by Down Syndrome.