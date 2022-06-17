ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Juneteenth events will be happening in the Lehigh Valley all weekend.
"If you don't learn from history, you will repeat history," Mahogany Reynolds Clarke, Founder of Just Be You Academy.
On June 19 millions of Americans will celebrate the holiday Juneteenth. It commemorates June 19, 1865, over two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the Civil War and the freedom of slaves.
"There are people that came before them to make sure they have the things they have today," said Clarke.
"The freedom to go to school where they want, the freedom to sit down and eat where they want, the freedom to buy a home where they want."
Events will be held in the Lehigh Valley, including at the Easton Area Public Library.
Campers from the Easton Area Community Center came together to learn all about the history behind the holiday with songs, stories, crafts, and more.
"At a young age, it's good to instill that knowledge into them now, so when they get older they pass that on," said Clarke.
People can enjoy a music celebration at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem, poetry at ArtsQuest and more.
For a full list of Juneteenth activities happening throughout the Lehigh Valley, click here.