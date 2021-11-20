This Friday is National Native American Heritage Day. 

There are 26 states named after Native Americans, as well as countless town city's rivers and mountains across the Country. 

The impact of the Native Americans covers nearly every aspect of the United States. 

Carla Messinger, Director CA of Native American Heritage Programs in Pennsylvania joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday morning ahead of the Friday celebration. 

To learn more about National Native American Heritage Day and upcoming events, visit lenapeprograms.info.

